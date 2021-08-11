By Juliet Umeh

PAYMENT Solution Service Provider, Upperlink, has announced the attainment of Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCIDSS) certificate. The certificate will help the company to own and deploy its Payment Gateway and to service retail markets across the five African countries where it operates.

Managing director and chief executive officer of the firm, Segun Akano, said the firm deserved the certificate having been a leading aggregator with the Nigeria Inter Bank Settlement System (NIBSS).

For him, the PCIDSS certification is an attestation that the company’s process adheres to the international security standards in the payment industry, and that it maintains payment security which is a requirement for all entities that store, process or transmit cardholder data.

He said: “Having stabilised services with NIBSS which focuses on account-to-account transfers through which we have built enterprise applications for government and corporate institutions in Nigeria, we intend to do more for Nigerians and other Africa countries with card payments which can address the needs of the retail markets.

“We have complied with the rigorous PCI standard, customers using our payment services to route mission-critical applications can be assured that their information security is maintained at the highest level and has been independently validated”, he added. “We have embarked on this journey with customer protection and satisfaction in view. Our numerous clients are assured of the prevention of data breach, data privacy and security. With the PCIDSS, we have consolidated our position in the electronic collection and electronic payment space across the sub-Saharan Africa”, he said.

The PCIDSS is a set of industry-mandated requirements for any business that handles, processes, or stores branded cards types from the major card schemes. It was developed to protect consumers and their data whenever and wherever they make online payments. The security requirements are maintained by the Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council, which was founded in 2006 by American Express, Discover, JCB International, MasterCard and Visa Inc. The standard applies to any organization that stores, transmits or accepts cardholder data.