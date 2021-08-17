By Babajide Komolafe

Thirty members of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, have won cash prizes and business grants totalling N10 million in the 6th edition of the expanded Unity Bank business plan competition known as Corpreneurship Challenge.

Unity Bank is currently in 10 states of the federation where three winners each emerged from the Batch B Orientation course in the Corpreneuship competition held last week.

The states that the winners emerged included Lagos, Ogun, Benin, Abuja, Akwa Ibom, Kano, Sokoto, Enugu, Osun and Kwara.

As in the previous editions, the cash prizes included a N200,000 business grant for third place winners; N300,000 business grant for the second place and a star prize of N500,000 for the winners.

Some of the winners included Yahaya Muhammad, Alade Ayinde and Omolola Kehinde in Kano NYSC camp, while Chiamaka Nweke, Nduke Oduobuk and Victoria Adesope emerged as the winners in the Enugu State camp.

In Lagos, Aliu Haira Abimbola, Uzoechi Ihuoma Augustus and Adesanolu Lukmon Abiodun emerged winners to claim the cash prizes.

One of the winners in Abuja, Ebingha Ogbe John appreciated Unity Bank for the opportunity, which she said, has helped her to showcase her business to the world. “I thank Unity Bank for making my project, Mama’s Ally Crashfish to come alive in this Abuja,” She said.

The initiative continues to attract increasing interests among the corps members, as over 2000 applications were received but only 100 were shortlisted for the pitching sessions from where the thirty winners emerged.

The contestants’ business plans which ranged from software solutions, fashion, fish production, poultry farming, bee farming, retail chains, piggery to beverages were assessed on originality, marketability, future employability potential of the product and knowledge of the business.

Speaking during the finale in FCT NYSC camp, the Divisional Head, Retail, SME Banking and E-Business Directorate, Unity Bank Plc, Mr. Olufunwa Akinmade, said the competition has proved to be a great tool for empowering fresh graduates in the country.