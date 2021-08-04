By Gabriel Olawale

University of Lagos Alumni Association of the Lagos State Branch has offered free cervical cancer screening to two hundred (200) women in honour of the late former vice-chancellor of the University, Professor Adetokunbo Babatunde Shofoluwe.

The Association also gave free eye check-up and glasses to one fifty (150) people and dental cleaning to two hundred (200) people

Speaking on this debut initiative, The Branch Chairman, Dr. Benjamin Olowojebutu said that the free medical screening exercise is given to the UNILAG community considering the giant strides the late Vice-chancellor achieved under his watch.

Dr. Olowojebutu explained that the screening exercise would make people health aware as cervical cancer is treatable is detected early enough.

The Chairman revealed that many of the 200 women tested positive to the cancer and as such being given immediate treatment, adding that it brings gladness to the heart when such problems are noticeable very early in life.

“So, we are having cervical screening today, Dental check-up, eye check-up and giving glasses to people in the community just to celebrate the iconic human being that worked the shores of University of Lagos with giant strides and value.

“This programme would make people health aware because cervical cancer is one of the treatable cancer if detected very early.

“So, you can imagine us doing 200 women and as at now, we have had couple of people that are positive that warrant us to take very early treatment for them.

“That is joy because you can catch them and solve the problem very early.

“People that have dental caries and issues are getting them fixed. People that have eye challenges are getting their eye glasses.

“We are happy that the impact is very massive and that people have come from far and wide even outside the community to get help from the Alumni today.

“200 women for cervical check-up, 150 people for eye glasses and check-up and 200 people for dental cleaning and scaling and polishing today.

“We think that Professor Adetokunbo Babatunde Sofoluwe is an iconic academic that needs to be celebrated, we realise that there is need to add value to his 9th memorial lecture and do the medical screening for the community of Unilag not just a lecture that it used to be.” He said.

Meanwhile, The beneficiaries lauded the initiative of the Lagos branch of the Association, describing it as an enviable project and worthy of recognition in all ramification.

They stated that some of them do not have the financial power to do the fundamental test but made possible as a result of this initiative.