By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund, UNICEF, has called on all stakeholders, especially state governments and the media to ensure improved exclusive breastfeeding practice in the country.

Nutrition specialist, UNICEF Rivers field office, Mrs. Ngozi Onuora, made the call in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital during a one- day zonal media dialogue to commemorate the 2021 World Breastfeeding week organized by UNICEF in collaboration with Abia Broadcasting Corporation, with the theme, “Protect Breastfeeding: A shared responsibility”

Onuora, who lamented the poor rate of exclusive breastfeeding in South South states and the country generally, prayed that through social movement generated by actions, and galvanizing efforts of others the country could actualize at least get 70 to 80 percent.

She stressed that the role of the media of ensuring that the society returned to the heritage of exclusive breastfeeding through advocacy on the benefits to the development and overall well-being of a child could not be over-emphasized.

Her words, “Government are expected to institute breastfeeding and raise visibility for breastfeeding in their various states, and that is part of why we are here today to inform people on the importance of protecting exclusive breastfeeding, to engage individuals and organisations for greater impact.

“We need to secure new financial resources for national breastfeeding programmes and supportive policies that can enhance it. Exclusive breastfeeding needs to be deeply entrenched in the primary health care system.I know that the media has the capacity to strengthen political commitment.

“Also you can leverage on your efforts to sensitize other stakeholders to begin to rethink on their budgeting process and prioritize key things that are relevant for economic growth. Economic growth without the development of children and youths is zero because the future is not assured.

“Let’s talk less about child illnesses-diarrhea, Pneumonia in children, let’s talk about healthy children and breastfeeding and zero water. Let’s make breastfeeding visible, bring nutrition to forefront. Our thrust today is to leverage the resources through our advocacy efforts for government to invest. Protecting breastfeeding is everybody’s responsibility to protect children”

Onuora said investigation has revealed in some communities that mothers complain that they stop breastfeeding after, two weeks, three weeks or one month, because their breastmilk is not enough to continue, were neglected mothers.

She however frowned at mothers who deny their babies breastmilk for fear of saggy breast and other excuses, stressing, “I want to tell us that it is a sin for a mother not to practice exclusive breastfeeding which is a child’s first food as an infant. It is even a more sin for us, stakeholders in the society not to encourage mothers to practice exclusive breastfeeding.

“Also it is a crime on the part of government for not ensuring exclusive breastfeeding is practiced by all. Exclusive breastfeeding has a lot of benefit. Breastfeeding is a powerful life-saver.It is also critical to the long term health and well-being of both mother and child. Breastmilk is food cooked over 9months by God in preparation for the arrival of the baby.

“Unfortunately, the majority of world’s mothers are not able to optimally breastfeed their children. In fact the most current survey globally, only 41% of infants are exclusively breastfed in the first 6 months and suboptimal breastfeeding practices contribute to roughly, 800, 000 child deaths annually. This is on the high side.

“And various things affect mothers in practising breastfeeding. For example, there are no set out strategies and supports to encourage mothers to breastfeed; there is no enabling environment to ensure that we protect breastfeeding”

She listed the objectives of the 2021 media dialogue to include to sensitise the public and stakeholders on their roles and responsibilities concerning the protection, support and promotion of breastfeeding, galvanizing governments and donors to invest in breastfeeding programmes, as well as discussing benefits of investment and implementing Nutrition policies and plans at national and state levels.

Welcoming the participants earlier, the Director Community Health, Akwa Ibom State Ministry of Health, Mrs. Margaret Etim, noted that the important role the media plays in information dissemination and creation of awareness on issues informed the engagement.

“We are here today because of the passion UNICEF has for this programme. The media as key stakeholder in protecting breastfeeding by that will bring about positive behavioural change in protecting breastfeeding and in achieving the Millennium Development Goals 4 and 5”, She stressed.