Every year on 19th August, the UN General Assembly formalised the day as World Humanitarian Day to pay tribute to humanitarian workers killed and injured in the course of their work, to provide life-saving support and protection to people most in need.

Therefore, the United Nations Economic and Social Council (UNESC), Office of the Special Adviser/Representative on Community Peace and Development (CPD) for Africa, Nigeria has reiterated her commitment to strengthening relationships in order to achieve sustainable peacebuilding, economic and development in Nigeria and Africa at Large.

This according to the Special Adviser and Representative to UNESC on Community Peace and Development (CPD), Prof Babalola Muyiwa during the Press Conference to commemorate the world humanitarian day, he emphasised that the CPD Office has been transformed into a National and International Think Tank to formulate policies on issues of Communal Peace, Social Cohesion, Development, Political Participation, and Leadership.

It also promotes an active and engage citizenry by providing support for inclusive dialogue and advocacy initiatives through the members of the Community Peace and Development Committee.

The Committee appointed Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to President’Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity as Committee Chairman and has the following as Advisers; Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sen. Abdullahi Gobir, Chairman Senate Committee on National Security and Intelligent, Gen.Charles Okoro (rtd), Chief Henry Alex Duduyemi, Sen. Iyabo Anisulowo, Former Minister of State for Education, Northern/Southern Governors Forum and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Committee also has Prof. Muyiwa Babalola as the National Coodinator and Special Adviser on Community Peace and Development. Others are: Barr. Danladi Ismail, Apostle Dr. Chuks Alozie, Prof.(Mrs) Anosike Celine, Abdullahi Bulama, Dr Tokunbo Akeredolu, Hassana Alhassan, Zainab Misa, Hon.Felix Idowu and Musa Salisu, Hon Oliver Suleiman and Hajiya Binta Edet Saeed.

He further said that peace is a concept of societal friendship and harmony in the absence of hostility and violence, peace is commonly used to mean a lack of conflict and freedom from fear violence between individuals and groups. He also said that part of the recommendation for national government is to incorporate and harness the potential of youths for peace and sustainable development.

Babalola said that the Community Peace and Development Office of UNESC has designed national programs to prevent conflict, most especially in the northern part of Nigeria, and collaborated with the Government of Nigeria and other African Countries, United Nations Inter – Pacific Association (UNIPA), International Diplomatic Cooperation Organisation (IDCO), United Nations Interchange Development Association (UNIDA), Globastorm Safety Foundation, United Nation Global Compact, European Transparency, European Road Safety Charter (ERSC), International Road Victims Partnership (IRVP), World International Economic Group, The World People’s Forum and more.

