By Gabriel Olawale

The Medical Director, Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Yaba, Dr. Olugbenga Owoeye has admonished Nigerians to live a healthy lifestyle free of stress and indulge in activities that can prompt negative thinking.

Making the appeal weekend in Lagos at the 2020/2021 matriculation ceremony of Federal School of Occupational Therapy, FSOT, Oshodi, Owoeye said that hardship has a lot to do with mental health, “also things like stress, poverty, unemployment, drug addiction can result in mental health.

He explained that anything that puts the brain under undue pressure could instigate mental health disorders.

“So there is need for us to be aware of mental health status of an individual and assist where necessary,” Owoeye said.

Owoeye, who is the Chief Executive Officer of FSOT, urged the newly-admitted students to do away with drug addiction as it destroyed all aspect of life and cause serious problem for individual, family and society at large.

“I, hereby, urge you not to engage in any form of misconduct such as examination malpractices, cult activities, drug addition, possession of dangerous weapons, and unruly behaviour among others.

“I will advise you to pray to God as if everything depends on that prayer, work hard as if everything depend on your hardworking and focus on what you are doing with determination that you will graduate,” he said.

Corroborating his views, Acting Principal of FSOT, Mr. Adeoso Akinwole said that the institution which is the first of its kind in the West Africa trained student on patient rehabilitation back into the society.

“When we started, FSOT was the only institution in the whole of West Africa offering Occupational Therapy, but lately, Obafemi Awolowo University introduced a degree programme and there is another school offering diploma in Benin.

“We have produced up to 600 students, majority of who are currently practicing outside the country. So we still have the shortage of experts in the country.

“We are pleading to the federal government to fund the institution. The intake of students is increasing every year because of the awareness so the facility we have is not enough to cope with.”

The School Registrar, Olori Lydia Ajayi admonished parents and guardians to support their children to accomplish their dream.

“Graduates of this institution are needed all over the country because we have very few experts in this field of occupation therapy, so it is an opportunity which the parents and guardians need to support their children to achieve their goal,” she stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria