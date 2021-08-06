By Fortune Eromosele

Crown University Intl. Chartered Inc., has signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU with the International Human Rights Commission’s Human Rights Education Federation, an arm of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (UN ECOSOC).

UNESCO Laureate Prof. Bashiru Aremu, Vice Chancellor of Crown University Intl. Chartered Inc., signed on behalf of the school and Dr. Tivlumun Ahure, Director/Ambassador Africa Region Headquarters of the International Human Rights Commission Signed on behalf of Human Rights Education Federation.

The duo resolved on many areas including the partnership for credit transfer, reciprocal arrangement that would entail training and research at all level of studies.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, Prof. Bashiru Aremu disclosed that the objective for the Memorandum of Understanding is to articulate better education.

He said, “The partnership shall include training for capacity building in identified areas of special need that has been approved by Crown University Intl Chartered Inc. to the Human Rights Education Federation of the IHRC, amongst others.

“The two Institutions shall therefore undertake and pursue regular exchange of their respective practices and methods in training and research and other field’s of common interest; Intensify discussion between their staffs to look for solutions to the problems of either or both parties; Deploy all necessary efforts to ensure funding of activities from this partnership.”