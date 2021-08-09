By Dapo Akinrefon

Thr Yoruba Koya Liberation Movement, YKLM, on Tuesday, has backed the Ìlànà Ọmọ Oódua and its leadership under Prof. Bánjí Akíntóyè as the bonafide body to coordinate the activities of other group towards the actualization of the self-determination struggle of the Yoruba people.

A statement by the Director of Media and Communications of the Organization, Com. Oluwajuyitan Femi acknowledged the progress made so far by IOO in the pursuit for liberation of Yoruba people from the forced marriage that has stagnated her development since the almagamation of the two different protectorates.

The group further called on all well-meaning Yoruba Self-Determination groups to publicly show their support for Ilana Omo Oodua in order to show unity of purpose and solidarity in this trying times.

Oluwajuyitan said: “This statement is necessitated by the flippancy of some individuals who are trying to fly a new group as the umbrella body for all groups.

“The public is hereby enjoined to shun the overtures of such dealers masquerading as Yoruba nationalists in order to sustain and consolidate the progress made so far in this struggle for an independent Yoruba Nation.”