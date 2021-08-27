By Joseph Erunke – Abuja

A leadership development organisation, Ugwumba Center for Leadership Development in Africa, has entered partnership with Abuja Enterprise Agency, AEA, over youths development and empowerment.

To this end, it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with the agency to pen cooperation on how to train and equip the youths to be self reliant.

Speaking during the signing of the MoU, President of Ugwumba Centre for Leadership Development in Africa, Uche Nwosu, observed that there was still a wide gap between the youths and the government as a result of lack of adequate sensitization about the policies and programme of government that are designed to empower the people.

He noted that the only solution to youth unemployment in the country, crisis is strategic mentoring program.

Nwosu who affirmed the commitment of the President Muhamamadu Buhari’s administration to fighting unemployment among the youths, however blamed policy implementers for the inability of youths to access government interventions.

In his words, “Nigerian youths are not lazy, they are highly gifted and innovative. The only problem is lack of mentoring in the system. That is why most of them adopt the get-rich-quick syndrome since their role models are those who drive flashy cars, not minding the sources of their wealth”.

He continued, “if the Government can set up a strategic mentoring program for the youths, the unemployment crisis and the insecurity we are experiencing today in the country will become a thing of the past”.

He commended.the Agency for accepting to partner with the Center, adding that “between 2018 and 2020, the Ugwumba Leadership Center has empowered over 5,000 Nigerian youths through training and financial support and with the support of the Abuja Enterprise Agency, the Center will do more in the coming years”.

Managing Director of the Agency, Responding, Mallam Shehu Abdulkadir, MD/CEO of the Abuja Enterprise Agency commended the President of the Center for his magnanimity and foresight, which he noted has been the reason for his massive empowerment programs across the country.

He said, “we are always very careful in choosing who we work with. Since 2019, we have been part of your annual idea pitching and grant competitions, so we have decided that there is no better time to partner with you than now. We are fully committed in this partnership and we are very hopeful that with your foundation, we are going to touch more lives than we had done in the past.”

Executive Director of the Center, Mr. Remy Chukwunyere, expressed joy that the relationship between the Center and the Agency, “which started in 2019 has been formalized today with an MOU”.

Chukwunyere added that, “even though your activities are limited to the FCT, with this partnership, we shall leverage on your job creation and development expertise for the empowerment of millions of youths and women across the country.”

The signing which took place at the Headquarters of the Ugwumba Leadership Center in Abuja, was witnessed by the management of both organizations.