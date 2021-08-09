…The Ichakporoko Foundation example

One of the leadership qualities of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State is his penchant for encouraging private and government-driven social responsibility and humanitarian gestures aimed at impacting the lives of the people positively.

Consequently, Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration has continued to advance rural development through the execution of numerous infrastructural projects and promotion of #sports development at the grassroots, to discover and nurture young talents for job creation, socialisation and unification, as well as economic emancipation.

In keeping with this vision and the commitment to promote recreational and sporting activities, among other numerous development projects, the governor, represented by his Special Adviser on Project Development and Implementation (PDI), Engr. Dr. (Mrs.) MaryRose Obiageli Abba, recently inaugurated a standard-double Lawn Tennis Court at Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area Stadium, Ogrute, Enugu Ezike.

Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration is also constructing an ultramodern Township Stadium in Nsukka to promote and encourage sporting activities at the grassroots.

Over the weekend, Gov. Ugwuanyi identified with the sustained vision of Ichakporoko Foundation, a registered Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) established by the family of late Chief Michael Odoh Abonyi in honour of the foremost Community Leader in Obollo, Udenu LGA of the state.

Late Chief Abonyi is the father of Ike Abonyi, a renowned journalist and prolific writer and Dr. Godwin Abonyi, former Chairman of Udenu LGA and current Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor on Food and Environmental Security and Safety.

As part of its charity projects this year, the foundation took a shot at resuscitation of sporting activities in secondary schools and consequently instituted a Football Competition among all the secondary schools in Igbo-Eze North and Udenu LGAs.

The sporting event, flagged off on June 17, had 30 schools in participation with Community Secondary School (CSS) Okpo, Igbo-Eze North LGA and Community Secondary School (CSS), Obollo Afor, Udenu LGA, playing the grand finale on Friday, which was symbolically kicked-off by the governor. CSS, Okpo beat CSS Obollo 2-1 to lift the median trophy that came with medals and cash prize.

The event was also graced by the Honourable Member representing the two local government areas in the Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Engr. Simon Atigwe, the State Chairman of Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) and Chairman of Udenu LGA, Hon. Solomon Onah and his Igbo-Eze counterpart, Hon. Engr. Ejike Itodo, the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor, Prof. Malachy Okwueze as well as a member of the Board of Trustees (BOT) of the foundation, Gen. Godwin Ugwuoke (rtd), who presented the medals to the players and the coaching team, among other dignitaries.