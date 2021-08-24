Pix: HIS ROYAL MAJESTY, TESOLA EMIKO, ATUWATSE III, THE OLU OF WARRI KINGDOM, during the CORONATION OF THE 21st OLU OF WARRI, HIS ROYAL MAJESTY, TESOLA EMIKO, ATUWATSE III, THE OLU OF WARRI KINGDOM HELD AT BIG WARRI, DELTA STATE. PHOTO: Henry Unini

Former Delta State Commissioner for Transport Mr. Vincent Uduaghan has felicitated with His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III on his coronation as the 21st Olu of Warri, commenting the Itsekiri Nation for the display of glamour and love during the ceremony.

Speaking immediately after the coronation ceremony in Ode- Itsekiri ( Big Warri), Uduaghan said “ I have no doubt the emergence of Ogiame Atuwatse III will usher in pace and the needed development for the people of Warri Kingdom.

“ I am confident that as His majesty mount the throne of Warri Kingdom that he lead the Itsekiri Nation and indeed the Warri Kingdom to a greater height.

“It is obvious Ogiame Atuwatse III has the necessary ability to pilot the affair of Warri Kingdom to enviable height from his huge bag of experience from academic exploit to business accomplishments.

“ Your majesty, I wish you a long, peaceful, and prosperous reign”.