The Deputy Governor of Abia State, Rt Hon. Ude Oko Chukwu has reassured investors/stakeholders of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s readiness to sustain the state economy by partnering with them in wealth creation.

Ude Uko who stated this during the dedication/House warming party of blocks of flats completed by Ambassador Chief (Dr) Okegbue Nzeribe JP, held at Uzor-nyi Ogwu na Oshioha village, off Trinity College Rd, Okwulaga Community, Afaraukwu in Umuahia North LGA reiterated the valuable economic contributions made by Nzeribe while stating that, the state government is committed to providing housing support units to the residents of the state.

The Deputy Governor who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Bureau of Political Affairs, Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Sir Isaac Nwachukwu commended Nzeribe for heeding the clarion call of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu to Abians in the Diaspora to come home and partner with the Government and invest in the State, describing him as a pacesetter and called on other Abians to emulate his patriotic efforts.

In the same vein, the Chairman of Ikwuano LGA, Chief Steven Mbamugo, his Umuahia North counterpart, Mr Ugochukwu Ejinkonye, Traditional Ruler of Okwulaga Afaraukwu, Eze Edward Ibeabuchi and his Ariam Usaka counterpart, Eze Joseph Obaji attested to the great input Dr. Nzeribe has made, stating that, he has written his name in gold.

Meanwhile, Nzeribe has extended his warm appreciation to Afaraukwu’s community for accepting an Ikwuano man to develop property in their land, promising not to relent in his support to alleviate the plight of the poor and thanked all for coming to identify with him, noting that, the governor’s effort in the state needs to be complemented as a way of moving it forward.

The occasion was chaired by Admiral Raphael Osondu retd while the State PDP Chairman, Chief Asiforo Okere, the DG, BCA, Sir Anyaso Anyaso,) and a former Chairman of Ikwuano LGA, Chief (Mrs) Ngozi Orji, Special Adviser to the Governor on Boundary Matters, Chief Imo Mascot Obike, Barr. David Iro, State PDP Secretary, Comrade O’brien, Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Chief Agwu Ukpong, Ohafia LGA PDP Chairman among others, as applauded the initiative.

Highlights of the event include handing over cheques to beneficiaries of Dr Nzeribe Okegbue Foundation, empowerment for widows in Okwulaga Afaraukwu community, as prayers were offered towards the dedication of the buildings by Rev Dr Tayo Popoola.