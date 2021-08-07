The President of UACC, Rev. Dr. James Bayo Owoyemi (4th right) and other Ministers of God.

The Supreme Executive Council meeting of the United Apostolic Church of Christ worldwide will take place at the General headquarters of the church located at No. 5, Tesi Street, Ajegunle, Apapa Lagos from Thursday 12th August to Sunday, 15th August, 2021.

In a release signed by Pastor Paul I. Erakhifu, For: Media & Publicity, the meeting, that will be chaired by the new President and General Overseer of the church, Rev.Dr. James Bayo Owoyemi, will among other things deliberate on how to move the church forward. He said “for the past 56th years the church was established there has been a lot of progress and with the unity among the Pastors and members we have been able to stay together and improve spiritually”

Rev. Dr. Owoyemi stressed that during the meeting we are to review the achievement we have attained so far, prominent among other things to be deliberated at the meeting is how to seek divine solution to the insecurities in our country.

He further said, this meeting is crucial in UACC agenda as it’s the last meeting that precedes the annual general convention of the church.There will be revival and prayer session for individuals, the church and Nation. “We just have to plead and pray to God for the peace, unity and harmony of this country. This is the only country we have, hence we should not allow mayhem and misunderstanding to separate us, this is the major reason we are to pray for the unity of Nigeria”

The minister in charge of UACC headquarters, Rev. Dr. Victoria Olorunyomi. JP, said by God’s grace we are fully ready to host the Ministers that will be coming for the council meeting. She said “as we all know we were not able to host last year’s council meeting because of covid-19. Thus we thank God for his protection and mercy that 2021 supreme executive council meeting is now a reality”

The new President of UACC will also use the occasion to visit branches of the church in Lagos metropolis. The 4 days meeting will be rounded off with thanksgiving service on Sunday, August 15,2021.