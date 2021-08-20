By: Kingsley Omonobi ,- Abuja.

Nigerian Army troops of Sector 2 Joint Task Force North East Operation Hadin Kai have arrested one Yusuf Saleh, a suspected Boko Haram Urea Fertilizer supplier at Bayamari village in Geidam Local Government Area of Yobe State.

The suspect was nabbed by the vigilant troops following actionable information.

A total of thirty-eight 50 Kg bags of Urea were recovered from the suspect.

A statement by Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, Director, Army Public Relations said “Urea fertilizer was banned by Government because of its usage in the manufacturing of Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) by terrorists.

“The suspect is currently helping investigators with useful information.

“Troops of Operation HADIN KAI have been commended for their vigilance and swift response in arresting the suspect.

“They are also encouraged not to allow any form of distraction from the marauding terrorists, whose ranks have suffered acute manpower depletion as a result of ongoing kinetic and none kinetic operations conducted by troops.

“Law-abiding people of North-East Nigeria are assured of the Chief of Army Staff’s determination to finally root out the Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province criminals from their hideouts.

“The people of the North East are also encouraged to continue to avail the troops with actionable information that will enhance the execution of the ongoing Counter terrorism Counter insurgency operations in the region.”