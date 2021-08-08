

In a bid to improve on administration in public institutions and strengthen governance, a leading institute for higher education in the country, Executive Trainers Limited, has organised a five-day international executive training programme for public and private officers.

Themed “Reforming Public Institutions and Strengthening Governance”, the programme seeks to explore the tenets of capacity building, corporate governance and administrative excellence in both private and public workplaces.

Organisers say the event is coming on the heels of the need to appropriate things within the context of standard best practices.

Prospective participants expected at the programme include technocrats, administrators, public servants, civil servants, policy makers, heads of MDAs, members of the diplomatic corps, top government functionaries as well as key players in multinationals and top non-profit organisations.

According to the Chief Executive of Executive Trainers, Ajoke Ogunsan, “as an organisation, we have always looked for every opportunity to change the dynamics of corporate administration and governance in both public and private sectors. We do hope that this programme becomes very helpful for participants such that they start to positively affect both humans and systems possible.”

Billed for October 18 to 22, the event will be held at London Suites, Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). The fee for the event is N2million and covers visa, return ticket, airport pickup, conference materials, certificate, three-star hotel accommodation, feeding, tours and other logistics.

Executive Trainers Limited is Nigeria’s foremost indigenous training consulting firm which focuses on research based training, compliance coaching and higher education consulting.

Incorporated in Nigeria by the Corporate Affairs Commission in 2008, the firm provides a range of definite solutions: trainings, seminars, workshops, conferences, customised training and short term certificate courses for higher education in areas of leadership, management, entrepreneurship, strategy, innovation and change.