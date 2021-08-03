By Emmanuel Okogba

Blessing Oborududu who won Nigeria’s first silver medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics will get $10,000 for her exploits while bronze medalist, Ese Brume will get $7500.

This is an upgrade from the earlier prize money of $3,000 for Silver and $2,000 for Bronze.

The Federal government had earlier announced $5,000 for Gold, $3,000 for Silver and $2,000 for Bronze but has now approved an upward review that will see a Gold medalist get $15,000; Silver medalist $10,000 and Bronze medlaist $7.5,000

Vanguard reports that Oborududu won silver after losing to United States of America’s Tamyra Marianna Mensah Stock 4-1 in the final of the women’s 68kg freestyle wrestling event.

Ese Brume, Nigeria’s other medalist won Bronze in the long jump event on Tuesday morning.

She placed third after she surrendered silver on count back to Britney Reese of the U.S. as both leaped to 6.97m.

Brume breezed through the qualification round on Sunday as her leap of 6.76 m automatically qualified her for Tuesday’s final.

