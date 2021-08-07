

…●Winners to be rewarded at a Grand finale to hold August 11..

●KWHA Speaker, Gbenga Hashim, other dignitaries to speak at summit in Kwara*

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Torchbearers Impact Network (TIN), organizers of the “TheWriteUp 2021” has announced the top 3 winners of its keenly contested essay competition which was declared opened in March.

The announcement which was contained in a press statement issued by the Communications Officer,Torchbearers Impact Network, Mallam Abdullah Abdulganiy made available to Vanguard in Ilorin said that the winners will be rewarded at a Youth summit in commemoration of the International Youth Day 2021 at Kwara State University, Malete.

The statement added that all the finalists have won themselves a 4-week free tech training sponsored by Chief Gbenga Olawepo Hashim, a 2019 presidential aspirant and business mogul, apart from the cash prizes.

The statement reads,“We hereby announce that we have come to the end of The WriteUp 2021 following the grading of the performances of participants in the final stage of the competition by the panel.

“It has been a long journey since March when the essay contest was declared open to create a platform for discovering, rewarding, and mentoring writing talents among undergraduates in Nigeria, thereby deepening the human capital development of state and country.

“In the first stage, we received over 60 entries out of which 20 entrants were shortlisted for the second stage by a panel peopled by seasoned mass communication scholars, award-winning journalists and celebrated writers. Of these 20 entrants, 7 qualified for the final stage (interview) which took place on popular social media platform, Zoom.”

The statement further listed winners from the final stage of the essay contest as Oyewopo Ibrahim; Oluwadamilola Akintewe; and Enobong Enobong while the position each of them emerged will be announced at the finale scheduled to hold by August 11.

It also said the theme of the summit, ‘The Roles of Students & Youths in Achieving National Cohesion and Progress in Nigeria’, was selected to re-orientate and inspire young people to prioritise values, innovation, and unity as keys to building a safer, prosperous nation.

The statement said that Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, is scheduled to be Chairman of the Day while the Vice Chancellor, Kwara State University, Prof. Muhammad Mustapha Akanbi (SAN) is the chief host of the event,and as Dean, Faculty of Information Communication and Technology, Dr Isiaka Aliagan will serve as the host.

Top people from the public and private sectors including Speaker of Kwara State Assembly, Engr Yakubu Saliu-Danladi; commissioner for tertiary education, Barr Ibrahim Senior Suleiman; former presidential aspirant Chief Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim; and Associate Professor of Mass Communication, Dr Saudat Salah Abdulbaqi, University of Ilorin are billed to speak at the event.

Other dignitaries are senator Sadiq Umar (Kwara North); SSA to Kwara Governor on NGO Affairs, Mrs Toyosi Thomas; Convener, Voices of Tomorrow and Technical Assistant to Kwara Governor on Investments, Alhaji Kabir Shagaya; first female commissioner of finance in Kwara, Mrs Oyeyemi Florence Sumbo; and Deputy coordinator, Centre for community development, KWASU, Dr Fatai Akosile.

Executive Director of TIN, Ibraheem Abdullateef who congratulated the top three winners, saying the feats were hard-fought urged them to improve on the achievements as they have been able to prove their mettle in the multi-pronged essay contest.

“We also appreciate the panel: Mr Yusuf Suleiman, Kwara State University; Mr Saadudeen AbdulRasheed, Kwara State Polytechnic; Kabir Adejumo, Correspondent at Premium Times; and chairperson Mrs Funmi Falobi, development journalist and former Foreign Editor at Daily Independent newspapers, for the wonderful job they did for us to arrive at this logical point. I pray that the Almighty will reward them abundantly for their sacrifice and selflessness,” he added.

He reiterated that TIN will continue to champion the development of young people in education, career, and leadership.