By Eric Teniola

This continues and concludes the enumeration of some of the decrees promulgated by General Babangida during his tenure as military head of state.

NIGERIAN Educational Research and Development Council Decree 53, 1988, Advertising Practitioners (Registration etc.) Decree 55, 1988, National Commission for Nomadic Education, Decree, 1989; National Commission for Mass Literacy, Adult and Non-formal Education Decree 17,1990, Federal School of Surveying Decree 19, 1990, Nigerian Civil Aviation Training Centre (Change of Name) Decree 42, 1990; School Year (Variation) Decree 27, 1991, National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructures, Decree 33, 1992; Federal Universities of Agriculture, Decree 48, 1992, Medical and Dental Practitioners Decree 23, 1988, Counterfeit and Fake Drugs (Miscellaneous Provisions Decree 17, 1989;

National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Decree 48, 1989, Children Trust Fund Decree 30, 1990 Marketing (Breast Milk Substitutes) Decree 41, 1990 and the Tobacco Smoking (Control) Decree 20, 1990, National Economic Emergency Powers Decree 1985, Second-Tier Foreign Exchange Market, SFEM, Decree,1986, Raw Materials Research and Development Council, RMRDC, Decree 39, 1987; Securities and Exchange Commission Decree 29, 1988, Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation, NDIC, 1988; Industrial Development Co-ordination Committee, Decree 36, 1988;

National Economic Reconstruction Fund, NERFUND, Decree 2, 1989; National Directorate of Employment Decree 24, 1989; Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission, Decree 49, 1989; Nigerian Institute of Public Relations Practitioners, Decree 16, 1990; Company and Allied Matters Act, CAMA, 1990; Peoples Bank of Nigeria Decree 22, 1990; Central Bank of Nigeria Decree 24, 1991; Banks and Other Financial Institutions Decree 25,1991; Nigeria Export Processing Zone Decree 34, 1991,Nigerian Export-Import Bank, NEXIM, Decree 38, 1991;

Nigeria LNG (Fiscal Incentives, Guarantees and Assurances) Decree 39, 1990; Community Bank, Decree 46, 1992; National Steel Raw Materials Exploration Agency, Decree 49,1992; National Metallurgical Development Centre, Decree 5, 1992; Urban Development Bank, Decree 51,1992; Nigeria Export Processing Zones, Decree 63, 1992; Maritime Operations Co-ordination Board, Decree 7,1992; Chartered Institute of Taxation, Decree 76, 1992; National Planning Commission Decree 12, 1992 (Governance), Oil Mineral Producing Areas Development Commission Decree 23 (Governance);

National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Decree 29 (Health), National Institute for Sports, Decree 31 (Sports), National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure, Decree 33 (Education), National Broadcasting Commission, Decree 35 (Communication), National Commission for Women, Decree 42 (Gender), Community Bank, Decree 46 (Economic/Business), Federal Universities of Agriculture, Decree 48 (Agriculture), National Steel Raw Materials Agency, Decree 49 (Economic/Business), National Metallurgical Development Centre, Decree 50(Economic/Business), Urban Development Bank, Decree 51 (Economic/Business), Nigeria Export Processing Zone, Decree 63 (Economic/Business), Consumer Protection Council, Decree 66 (Governance),National Housing Fund, Decree (Housing), Community Health Practitioners Registration, Decree 61 (Health), National Agricultural Seeds, Decree 72 (Agriculture), Maritime Operations Co-ordination Board, Decree 74 (Economic/Business), National Communications Commission, Decree 75 (Communications), Chartered Institute of Taxation, Decree 76 (Economic/Business), Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation, Decree 81 (Tourism), Nigeria Press Council, Decree 85 (Media), Environmental Impact Assessment, Decree 86 (Governance), Nigerian Urban and Regional Planning, Decree 88 (Governance), National Council on Intergovernmental Relations, Decree 89, Fertiliser Control, Decree 90, 1992 (Agriculture), Pharmaceutical Council of Nigeria, Decree 91 (Health), National Agricultural Land Development Authority, Decree 92 (Agriculture) amongst others.

General Babangida appointed 74 military governors from September 1985 to August 27, 1993.

They were Colonel Godwin Osagie Abbe, Lt-Colonel Ahmed Aboki Abdullahi, Navy Captain Joseph Abulu, Group Captain Luke Chijiuba Achulor, Group Captain Arnest Olawunmi Adeleye, Colonel Abdulkarim Adisa, Navy Captain Adeyemi Afolabi, Adeyinka Afolahan, Colonel Leo Lapade Ajiborisha, Group Captain Frank Ajobena, Navy Captain Mike Ohkai Akhigbe, Colonel Robert Akonobi, Group Captain Ibrahim Alkali, Lt-Colonel Abu Ali, Lt-Colonel Mohammed Christpoher Alli, Major Abdulmumuni Aminu, Colonel Dan Archibong, Lt-Colonel Ernest Kizito Attah, Colonel Abubakar Tanko Ayuba, Colonel Patrick Aziza, Colonel Ishaya Bakut, Colonel Ahmed Mohammed Daku, Commissioner of Police Sani Ahmed Daura, Lt-Colonel Herbert O. Eze, Colonel Idris Garba, Lt-Colonel Chris Abutu Garuba, Navy Commander Olabode George, Lt-Colonel Lawan Gwadabe, Lt-Commander Amadi Ikwecheghi, Lt-Colonel John Mark Inienger, Group Captain Jonah David Jang, Navy Captain Oladeinde O. Joseph, Lt-Colonel Aliyu Kama, Colonel Alwali Jauji Kazir, Group Captain M.A. Lawal, Colonel John Yahya Madaki, Colonel Joshua Mamman Madaki, Lt-Colonel Yohanna Ateyan Madaki, Navy Captain Allison Madueke, Colonel Bashir Salihi Magashi, Colonel Mohammed Maina, Lt-Colonel Fidelis Makka, Lt-Colonel David Bonavontoure Mark, Lt-Colonel Mohammed Buba Marwa, Colonel Abdul One Mohammed, Lt-Colonel Abdullahi Mohammed, Lt-Colonel Ahmed Mohammed, Lt-Colonel Garba Ali Mohammed, Colonel Garba Mohammed, Commander I.E. Mohammed, Wing Commander Isa Mohammed, Group Captain Gbolahan Mudashiru, Colonel Abdullahi Sarki Mukhtar, Wing Commander I.O. Nkanga, Colonel Jonathan Tunde Ogbeha, Commander Anthony E. Oguguo, Navy Captain Sunday Abiodun Olukoya, and so on.

Lt-Colonel Adetunji Idowu Olurin, Group Captain Samson Emeka Omeruah, Colonel Lawrence Onoja, Colonel Ekundayo B. Opaleye, Colonel Sasaenia Adedeji Oresanya, Police Commissioner Fidelis Oyakhilome, Lt-Colonel Oladayo Popoola, Commander Eben Ibim Princewill, Colonel Raji Alagbe Rasaki, Group Captain Abubakar Salihu, Colonel Olayinka Sule, Colonel Anthony Ukpo, Major Abubakar Dangiwa Umar, Wing Commander Mohammed Ndatsu Umaru, Colonel John Ewerekumoh Yeri and Colonel Danladi Zakari.