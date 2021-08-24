By Eric Teniola

The first part of this piece published last week concluded with the submission by those who pleaded that General Babangida be forgiven for annulling the June 12 presidential election 28 years ago.

THEY insisted and still insist that to judge a man by just one act in his eight year tenure is harsh, unfair, inapt, discordant, hypocritical and sanctimonious. Some are still arguing, not all, that the annulment is not worse than the insecurity and splits in our social, tribal and religious fabrics of today where inadequacies and inequalities have become paramount in our nation life.

Fifty three ministers served under General Ibrahim Babangida during his tenure. They were Alhaji Ibrahim Zakaw, Professor Tam David-West, Major-General Mamman Jiya Vatsa, Brigadier Jeremiah Timbut Useni, Alhaji Abubakar Umar, Lt-Colonel Anthony Ukpo, Senas Ukpanah, Air Vice- Marshal Ishaya Aboi Shekari, Professor Sam Oyovbaire, Dr. Tunji Olagunju, Air Vice-Marshal Anthony Okpere, Dr. Chu Okongwu, Major-General Ike Omar Sanda Nwachukwu, Major-General Muhammadu Gado Nasko, Dr. Shetima Mustapha, Alhaji Bunu Sheriff Musa, Prince Tony Momoh, Alhaji Ismaila Mamman, Major-General Abdullahi Bagudu Mamman, Alhaji Lawal Mala, Brigadier David Bonaventure Mark, Alhaji Rilwanu Lukman, Air Commodore Adebayo Hammed Lawal, Professor Olikoye Ransome-Kuti, Major-General Yohanna Yerima Kure, Rear Admiral Koshoni, Major-General Mamman Tsofo Kontagora, Dr. Kalu Idika Kalu, Air Vice-Marshal Nurudeen Mohammed Imam, Air Commodore Anthony Ikhazobor, Olawale Ige, Zakari Ibrahim, Alhaji Abubakar Hashidu, Air Commodore Lamba Deng Gwom, T.O. Graham Douglas, Olu Falae, Professor Babatunde Fafunwa, Eyoma Ita Eyoma, Professor Emmanuel Emovon and Professor Gordian Ezekwe.

Others were Major-General Domkat Yah Bali, Lt-Colonel Abubakar Tanko Ayuba, Alhaji Mamman Ankah, Professor Jubril Aminu, Alhaji Abubakar Alhaji, Clement Akpamgbo, Professor Bolaji Akinyemi, Alex Akinyele, Lt-General (retd) Julius Alani Ipoola Akinrinade, Prince Bola Ajibola, Alhaji Ahmed Abubakar, Air Commodore Hamza Abdullahi, Lt-Colonel Ahmed Aboki Abdullahi and General Sani Abacha.

Under General Babangida, the following were appointed members of the Armed Forces Ruling Council/National Defence and Security Council. They were General Mohammed Sani Abacha, General Domkat Yah Bali, Lt-General Donaldson Oladipo Diya, Lt-General Joshua Nimyel Dogonyaro, Lt-General Garba Duba, Lt-General Mohammed Balarabe Haladu, Lt-General Salihu Ibrahim, Lt-General Aliyu Mohammed, Lt-General Jeremiah Timbut Useni, Major Generals Abdulsalam Abubakar, Peter Igezunya Ademokhai, Duro Ajayi, Abubakar Tanko Ayuba, Abdullahi Bagudu Mamman, Muhammed Gado Nasko, Ike Omar Sanda Nwachukwu, Paul Ufuoma Omu, Mohammed Sani Sami, Brigadier Halilu Akilu, Ahmed Mohammed Daku, Chris Abutu Garuba, John Mark Inienger, Adetunji Idowu Olurin, Joseph Olayeni Oni, Raji Alagbe Rasaki, John Nanzip Shagaya, Admiral Akhabue Aikhomu, Admiral Murtala Nyako, Vice-Admiral Patrick Koshoni, Vice Admiral Dan Preston Omatsola, Rear-Admiral Muftau Adegoke Babatunde Elegbede, Rear-Admiral Ochegomie Promise Fingesi, Rear-Admiral Chijioke Kaja, Navy Commodores Stephen Aluko, Godwin Ndubuisi Kanu, Ebitu Ogoh Ukiwe; Air Marshals Ibrahim Mahmud Alfa, Akin Dada, Adebayo Hammed Lawal, Nureini Oladimeji Omotosho Yusuf; Air Vice-Marshals Nuradeen Mohammed Imam, Larry Koinyan, Anthony Okpere, C.U. Ugah, Muhammadu Yahaya, Air Commodore Al-Amin Daggash, Air Commodore Nsikak Eduok, Alhaji Aliyu Attah, Alhaji Mohammed Gambo, Etim Iyang, Clement Akpamgbo, Matthew Mbu, Alhaji Abdurrahman Okene and Ernest Shonekan.

Some of the decrees he promulgated during his tenure are Directorate of Food, Roads and Rural Infrastructures, Decree 4 (1988), Medical and Dental Practitioners Decree 23, Securities and Exchange Commission Decree 29, National Primary Education Commission Decree 31, Federal Road Safety Corps, Decree 45, the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council Decree 53, National Economic Reconstruction Fund, NERFUND; Decree 2; Counterfeit and Fake Drugs (Miscellaneous Provisions, Decree 17.

Others were the National Population Commission Decree 23; National Directorate of Employment Decree 24; National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Decree 48; Agriculture and Agro-Allied, Directorate of Food, Roads and Rural Infrastructures Decree 4, 1987, National Centre for Agricultural Mechanisation Decree 35,1992; Federal Universities of Agriculture, Decree 48, 1992, National Agricultural Seeds, Decree 72, 1992; Fertiliser Control, Decree 90, 1992; National Agricultural Land Development Authority, Decree 92, 1992; National Primary Education Commission, etc.