By Moses Nosike

Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group, a global conglomerate and leading contributor to the Nigerian economy, has once again demonstrated its commitment to deepening relationships with its stakeholders. This time, TGI Group partnered with public relations practitioners in the country by featuring at the recent PR Week organized by the Lagos State chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR).

The event, which was themed ‘Managing Public Communication, Building Trust’ held from 25th June to 1st July.

It was designed to strengthen relationships between public relations practitioners and the most influential stakeholders and sponsors, including the TGI Group.

Commenting on the company’s participation, Rafiat Gawat, Head of Corporate Communication, TGI Group, affirmed its commitment to all its stakeholders.

She said that the TGI Group would continue to live up to its responsibilities to all stakeholders and communities across Nigeria.

Gawat further said: “A tree does not make a forest”. TGI Group does not exist in isolation. As a major contributor to Nigeria’s economy, we are well aware of all our publics and partners. The NIPR is our valued partner in progress, as we have collaborated with the organization through participation over the years. We’ll continue to explore partnership avenues that add value to the larger society.”

The Lagos Public Relations Week is the flagship event for communications practitioners setting agendas and deepening the relationship with key stakeholders in exciting ways.

The event was attended by top notch public relations professionals including former NIPR President, Dr Rotimi Oladele, President of the African Public Relations Association, Mr Yomi Badejo-Okusanya and President of the Public Relations Consultants Association of Nigeria, Mr Jaiye Israel Opayemi.