The Nigeria Textile Manufacturers Association (NTMA) has congratulated the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, on the occasion of of his 60th birthday anniversary.

Emefiele, popular for his interest in the ongoing revival of textile sector of the nation’s economy, clocks 60 Wednesday 4 August, 2021.

In a statement signed on behalf of the president and management by its Director General, Alhaji Hamma Kwajaffa, the textile manufacturers association described the CBN governor as a major factor in the economic rearmament that has taken place since the commencement of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Administration in 2015 and prayed for many more prosperous years ahead of him in good health.

Alhaji Kwajaffa said: “On behalf of the president and management of Nigeria Textile Manufacturers Association (NTMA), I wish to congratulate the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, on the occasion of his 60th birthday anniversary Wednesday 4th August, 2021.

“Mr. Emefiele has remained a major factor in the economic rearmament since a little time before and start of the Buhari’s Administration in 2015 and, so, is worthy of praise in all ramifications for his involvement, particularly, in the ongoing process of Cotton-Textile-Garment Revival Programme and boosting food security in the country.

“He is a blessing not only to the textile sector but also Nigeria as a whole, being the one that has brought about policies with impactful achievements.

“His tenure has been that of a blessing to the economy, especially in terms of your involvement in the Cotton-Textile-Garment value chain revival programme and it is one of the reasons we deem it fit to seize the occasion of his 60th birthday anniversary to show our appreciation for what he has done, so far, and what he will still do.

“However, we call on the the CBN governor to ensure more monetary policies that will bring Nigeria’s Naira at respectable level with others in the world through effective industrialisation and agricultural development programmes.

“Congratulations, Mr. CBN Governor! We wish you many happy returns,” the NTMA DG said.