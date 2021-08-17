By Gabriel Olawale

Multi-talented Nigerian musician Kendox has announced the release of his brand new Extended Play (EP) titled ‘Trilogy’.

Kendox, christened Adeyemi Adedeji, started his music career following his High School education. He made his debut entry in the Nigerian music industry with the track ‘Know’ in 2018. He then followed up with ‘Dance’, an applauded song released in 2020.

Kendox is a skilled musician who is gradually having his signature in the music industry through his impressing and tuneful songs. The singer said his soon-to-be-released massive EP, ‘Trilogy’, is to showcase his enviable talent to fans and the entire industry.

He said ‘Trilogy’ EP is a love body of work that takes a different direction and an approach that has not been heard before in the country.

“My new EP is a fresh cut that comes in a new style and it is unique. It is a love compilation, however, the approach has never been heard before in Nigeria,” Kendox told respected entertainment journalist Adeyinka Oluwamayowa.

Kendox is an amazing singer and songwriter the world is waiting for. ‘Trilogy’ EP is scheduled to drop later this year.