By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Imo State residents on Monday went about their various businesses but with fear that enforcers of sit-at-home order of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, could lunch attacks as it was reported last week Monday, in Mbaise and Orlu axis of the State.

Vanguard moved round the Owerri metropolis, it was observed that traders were in fear as they gradually open their business premises.

The reason for the delay in the opening of shops at about 09:30 am, they told Vanguard that they would not want their shops, vehicles burnt or killed by supporters of the frontliners of the sit-at-home order.

The situation was not different when Vanguard visited the streets of Wethedral, Tetlow, Douglas, Mbari, Ikenegbu, Rotibi, Port Harcourt and Onitsha road.

Also, Akwakuma, Concord and World Bank areas. However, at the time of filing this report at about 11:40 am, Supermarkets, filling stations, eateries, major markets of Eke Ukwu and Relief markets have all started bubbling with activities.

It was observed early hours of the day, motorists scrambled for passengers while some persons were seen trekking a short distance before they could get buses to convey them to their destinations.

The banks were not left out, as many of them could not open exactly by 08:15 am, only a few of them opened along Bank road, Wethedral and Port Harcourt roads in the State. When Vanguard asked one of the officials of one of the banks, he said: “Let us finish security surveillance at least by 10:30 am we will fully open for business.”

Also, transport companies offered skeletal services recalling that the transport sector in Imo State, recorded the highest casualties in the last sit-at-home order, as some of the companies saw their vehicles burnt by hoodlums suspected to be enforcing the sit-at-home order.

However, despite the cancelled sit-at-home order, fears have taken over in places as Orlu and Mbaise areas where reports of the issues of agitations have generated ugly results.

It should be recalled that last Monday Sit-at-home order was partially obeyed in Owerri but witnessed bloody outcomes in Aboh Mbaise and Orlu Local Government Areas of the State.

There were incidents where no fewer than seven commercial buses were burnt, not less than four persons lost their lives including the burning of houses.

Traders at Douglas and Mbaise streets on Monday.

Vanguard News Nigeria