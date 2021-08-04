By Demola Akinyemi

Suspected cultists have killed a student of Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin simply identified as Olawale.

The head of Olawale which was cut off elsewhere by the suspected cultists was kept in a black nylon bag and dropped in the Challenge area of Ilorin.

Olawale who was a student of Kwara State Polytechnic Ilorin also sells and repairs phones at Challenge in Ilorin before he was killed.

When Vanguard visited the area, shop owners and friends of Olawale were shocked to see his head in the black nylon bag, flung in a place not far from his shop.

One of the male shop owners who craved anonymity said in an interview with Vanguard,”We saw a black nylon bag with blood oozing out of it when we came to open shop. The nylon bag was dropped when nobody was here.

“It was in an attempt to know the cause of the blood that we discovered that it was a human head and it happened to be that of Olawale who used to be one of us. We still saw him yesterday”

Also, the mother who confirmed the development expressed her agonies in an interview with journalists.

According to the mother, “Olawale left home past 8pm on Monday morning. But when he didn’t return on time which was unusual of him, I called his number several times but there was no response. We now decided to report at the ‘A’ Division police station and also go to his school and search hospitals if perhaps he had an accident.

‘However, it was while searching for him that we saw some persons gathered around a spot along Unity taking pictures. It turned out to be the severed head of my son’, the mother who couldn’t control her emotions wailed.

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Ajayi Okasanmi said the effort to arrest the perpetrators is ongoing.

“While responding to a distress call, a bodiless head was recovered at Challenge area of Ilorin on Tuesday.

“Investigation so far confirmed it was an attack by cultists. The deceased was also a suspected cultist, an alleged student of Kwara Polytechnic. Effort to arrest the perpetrators is ongoing”, Okasanmi added.

