By Peter Duru – Makurdi

The Middle Belt Forum, MBF, has cautioned that the recent unsolicited surrender of Boko Haram members in the North East should be treated with cautious optimism.

The Forum warned that security agencies and Nigerians should not let their guards down over the development because such had happened in the past and the supposed repentant terrorists turned out to be moles.

National President of the MBF, Dr. Bitrus Pogu who sounded the warning weekend while speaking to Vanguard in Makurdi on the sudden decision of some members of the sect to surrender to the government said “going by what had happened in the past, we certainly must have to accept the surrender of Boko Haram members with cautious optimism.

“Cautious because these people have in the past after coming out to proclaim repentance went back to commit even greater atrocities.

“So while this is happening, let’s watch carefully, lets ensure that the media do investigative reports on what is going on with all those who have purportedly repented; profile them so that we know where they are going to and what they are up to.

“This is to ensure that we do not in the next few months find out that they are the ones wearing uniforms of security agencies and then use it to unleash terror on Nigerians. There is a lot of mischief going on and we have to be very careful.

“Therefore our position on the development is simple, if they are ready to repent, yes let them repent but we will have to observe and keep a watch because we do not know the circumstances for their repentance or surrender.

“Did they repent because they had a deal with the military or was it they who under pressure decided to surrender? Moreover we have not seen any pressure on them, or maybe they are running away from ISIS?

“So whatever it is, we have to cautiously observe, profile them and know wherever they are at every given time and what their movements are in order to be abreast with whatever they are engaged in at every given time. We must not let our guards down because of the development.”

