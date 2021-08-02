Sunday Igboho

By Dapo Akinrefon

Olasupo Ojo, Coordinator of Legal Affairs for Yoruba Nation agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo fondly called Sunday Igboho has insisted that the Yoruba Nation agitator is not seeking asylum in Germany but has a resident permit in the country.

Ojo, who is former President of the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights, CDHR, and legal adviser of the Ilana Omo Oodua, who spoke with Vanguard, said: “Sunday Igboho does not require asylum in Germany, he has a residence permit in Germany, his wife and children are there; so he does not require asylum. His wife and children are citizens of Germany and so, he has a right to reside there as long as he has his permit. He is not seeking asylum in Germany.”

Giving an update on the condition Sunday Igboho is being kept in Benin Republic prison, he said: “Benin prison is better than the police station, he has the right to visitation by his lawyer, his wife and well-wishers but there is nothing like freedom no matter how comfortable that place may be.”

On his state of health, he said: “I spoke with him on phone. He is in very high spirit. He has not committed any offence and he keeps telling anybody that he has not committed any offence.

If anyone has committed any offence, it is the Nigerian Government and the Department of State Service, DSS, that raided his residence. Raid is unknown to law, raid means an attack to kill and to destroy and it is unlawful and illegal.

“All they are trying to do is to look for justification for that raid but illegality cannot be justified by whatever means.

“There is no conviction, he has no criminal record anywhere and so, the onus is on the Nigerian Government to face the reality. That is my advice to them. It is not only Sunday Igboho that has been attending rallies in Oyo, Ogun, Kwara, Ekiti, Ondo and Osun States, but millions of Yoruba also attended those rallies and no single one of them was arrested.”

