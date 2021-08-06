Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar

THE Sultan of Sokoto, Mohammed Sa’ad Abubakar lll, has accused the elite and other influential individuals as those behind the problems of the country, stressing that they were responsible for the high rate of hatred among Nigerians.



The royal father who spoke, yesterday, at the Da’awah Coordination Council of Nigeria’s third national summit on peaceful coexistence and nation-building also warned that contrary to the views in official circles, things were not getting better, and we would be deceiving ourselves that it is getting better.



The Sultan bemoaned the high rate of hatred among Nigerians and stressed the need for Nigerians to love one another, noting that peaceful coexistence was a catalyst for socio-economic development.



He urged government to ensure enough food supply, with a view to helping the poor and the needy in the society, saying “it is wrong to assume that things are getting better in the country. Things are not getting better. We cannot be deceiving ourselves that it is getting better. We must address the poverty level in Nigeria, if we want peace in the country.”



Meanwhile, the Sultan has lauded Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe for outstanding achievements in his two years administration of the state. Speaking when he paid a courtesy visit to the governor, he said: “Although I have not seen your projects physically, I saw your achievements on media and television within the two years of your administration. You should be just, right in your leadership, ensure that you carry everybody along.”



The Sultan urged the people of the state to support the governor to enable him to succeed, adding that “leadership is given by God to whom he desires, therefore, no need to clamour. You must support him to work hard, to make things normal and right so that challenges and problems will be tackled.”



He thanked the people of the state for hosting the third Da’awah Council meeting, saying that the forum would deliberate on issues that would promote peace, unity and progress in the country.



In his response, Yahaya described the Sultan as an “epitome of knowledge”. Yahaya said: “Sokoto Caliphate has done well in uniting our people. I want to assure you that the course in which your grandparents and religion of Islam stood for, the path in which you put us, we shall never derail.”

Vanguard News Nigeria