Strike: Tough times await patients as NARD, FG face-off deepens

Dr. Chris Ngige, the Minister of Labour and Employment

*Your statement is unfortunate, disappointing, unfair, doctors tell Labour Minister

By Sola Ogundipe & Chioma Obinna

There is no end in sight to the face-off between the striking resident doctors under the aegis of the National Association of Resident Doctors, NARD, and the Federal government as both parties have refused to shift ground in the interim, patients and their relatives have continued to bear the brunt of the crisis induced by the nationwide strike.

As it dawned on the patients that a speedy resolution was not in sight after a week of fruitless appeals to both sides from concerned Nigerians, most patients and their relatives are now seeking treatment at private hospitals and other sources.

When Vanguard visited some of public hospitals in Lagos at the weekend, the usual beehive of activities was absent, even as the emergency departments were under lock and key.

Some of the hospitals visited have stopped taking new patients while others are only running palliative services provided by the senior consultants who have been overwhelmed by the situation in a number of instances.

The situation was the same at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH; Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH; Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Yaba; National Orthopaedic Hospital, Igbobi, and the Federal Medical Centre, Ebutta- Metta, FMC, Ebute Metta.

It was gathered that the resident doctors in the various hospitals complied fully with the directives from the National officers.

At LUTH, some patients who spoke to Vanguard lamented the protracted strike even as the appealed to the Federal government to yield to the demands of the doctors, saying that any life lost in the process would never be regained.

A case in point was a patient who told our reporter that he was turned back at LUTH after being referred from a private hospital, because there were no doctors on duty.

The patient who identified herself as Ngozi Obu said she was a cancer patient who had been on treatment at a priivate hospital.

“I was referred from a private hospital to continue treatment here but I was told that doctors are on strike and I was not given a new appointment. I was diagnosed of cancer and who knows what will be my fate by the time they resume,” she lamented amid tears.

Meanwhile, members of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors, NARD have expressed disappointment over the statement credited to the Minister of Labour, Dr Chris Nigige, describing it as “shameful”

In a separate chat with Vanguard, they posited that the Minister of Labour’s response was unbecoming by virtue of his position as a medical doctor and as a labour minister.

They remarked that it was unfortunate that the minister said he was not going to meet the doctors.

Speaking to Vanguard, National President of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors, NARD, Dr Okhuaihesuyi Uyilawa insisted that the strike continues until the Federal government meets their demand.

On the ultimatum issued by the Federal government which expires today, he said “We are still where we were.”

Asked if the National Executive Committee, NEC, of the Association will be meeting over the minister’s circular, he said: “We have no reason to meet over such letter.”

Also speaking to Vanguard, President, Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital-ARD, Dr Aladejare Samuel, described as unfortunate the statement credited to the Minister of Labour and Employment.

“It is unfortunate because we would have expected more from him being a medical doctor and being the minister of labour and employment.”

He said the minister has been part of the negotiations from the beginning and has no excuse.

“The first strike lasted for 10 days and it was called off even when nothing had been done. But it was called off with the hope that the government was going to fulfil all they have promised.

“He was part of that meeting where we signed a memorandum of action which according to him that they will start implementing immediately.

“But 113 days after, they have not started implementation and no action. It is unfortunate that he is saying that he is not going to meet us.

“Such a statement means that he will be exposing the public to unnecessary hardship. And which, unfortunately, he will not be part of because he has money to seek treatment elsewhere, but for regular Nigerians, at this point, it is very unfortunate.

“In other countries, people lose their jobs for allowing a situation like this to happen.“

Also reacting to the labour minister’s threat, the President of the LUTH-ARD, Dr Oluwafemi Hassan who confirmed that the strike continues at LUTH, said: “We are used to such empty threats and as far as we are concerned, it is no retreat, no surrender.

“We will continue to agitate for our rights, we cannot be intimidated. In LUTH, it is a total and indefinite strike and it continues.”

While confirming that both children and adult emergency departments have been shut at LUTH, he said only consultants are attending to patients currently at the hospital.

“The consultants are providing skeletal services for the patients. But there is no way for new patients to come into the hospital because the emergency is grounded.

“There are still very few patients in the wards and they are the responsibility of the consultants. They are complaining but we cannot help it, “Hassan said.

However, health watchers fear that the strike may continue for a long time should the Federal government and the medical doctors continue in what they described as a “battle for supremacy”.

