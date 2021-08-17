Dr Chris Ngige

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA -As part of the ongoing efforts to end the over two weeks old strike embarked upon by the Nigerian Association of Residents Doctors, NARD, the Federal Government last night met with the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, at the office of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige.

Sources at the meeting told Vanguard that notwithstanding that the matter is already before the National Industrial Court which has postponed the hearing to September 15, 2021, Senator Ngige has continued making contacts with all relevant stakeholders to end the doctors’ strike.

READ ALSO:FG commends MDCAN for suspending strike

The sources said the meeting which was ongoing at the time of filing this report had in attendance, National President of the NMA, Prof. Innocent Uja as well as the NMA Secretary-General, Dr. Philips Ekpe.

According to the sources, “This is the first time Prof. Uja would be attending such a meeting convened at the Ministry.”

It remains to be seen whether Prof. Uja who leads the NMA, as the umbrella body of all medical doctors in Nigeria will thaw the ice and convince his junior colleagues in NARD, whom the Federal Government said it has done everything to meet their demands and avert the strike.

Recall that the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Ngige was said to have reported Uja at the meeting of the Medical Elders Forum last week accusing him of not providing leadership to the junior doctors, which Ngige claimed was responsible for the incessant strikes by NARD, despite effort of the Federal Government.

The Minister had also claimed that the demands of the Resident Doctors were substantially met.

It was gathered that the Minister had earlier in the day held similar meeting with the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire and other relevant stakeholders in both Ministries including Dr. Peter Tarfa and Abdulaziz Abdullahi Permanent Secretaries Ministry of Labour and Employment as well as Health, respectively.