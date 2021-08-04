By Femi Bolaji

As the strike embarked upon by the Association of Resident Doctors, ARD, across the country enters day three, Taraba state chapter of the association, Wednesday wrote governor Darius Ishaku.

The letter which was signed by the State President and Secretary of ARD, Dr. Ahmed Uba and Dr. Sabo Rimamde, wants an improved working condition for Doctors under the state’s payroll.

Some of their request as contained in the letter include; “implementation and payment of arrears of doctors recently promoted.

“Payment of correct amount of equivalent to grade level for all medical students on bond as stipulated by the bond signed with the State government.

“Correction of the under payment of members and provision of running cost for health facilities and hospitals in the State.”

The association also wants the state government to domesticate the Medical Residency Training Act, and requested the commencement of internship programme at the State Specialist Hospital for Medical House Officers, Nurses, Laboratory Scientists and Pharmacists.

While it urged the state government to redeem the pledge to medical workers on COVID-19 inducement and hazard allowance, the resident doctors also wants severance package for their colleague, Dr. Ameh Sunday, who died in active service due to COVID-19 and Lassa Fever Complications earlier this year.

Vanguard’s Check at some hospitals in Jalingo, the state capital revealed that skeletal work is being carried out by doctors at Federal Medical Centre, Jalingo, among others.

