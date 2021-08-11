The intention is to grant a full Starbucks license to long-term partner Alsea for operations in France, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg.

The company, deploying a new support structure at the EMEA region headquarters to deliver an increasingly license-based regional strategy, plans to close the Amsterdam support center and maintain its coffee roasting factory in the Netherlands.

The company will continue to invest in the growth of a robust portfolio of stores; self-managed stores will serve as innovation hubs for the EMEA region.

Today, Starbucks Coffee Company is the world’s leading retail coffee brand with a total of more than 8,345 stores across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Pacific region.

At the start of the adventure, Howard Schultz took advantage of Americans’ reduced alcohol consumption to make his “coffee bars” their new destination.

Since traditional cafes are an extension of the house, Schultz was inspired to create a third place between work and home in the United States.

Starbucks, therefore, emerged as the first “coffee bar” chain, which allowed it to make a name for itself and penetrate an untapped market.

Thus in thirty years, the espresso bar chain, recently established in France, has established itself in 32 countries, including China. Its Little Mermaid sign is among the top 100 brands on the planet, according to Interbrand. All without advertising – or almost – since Starbucks invests less than 1.5% of its turnover in traditional advertising each year.

Compared to most retail chains, Starbucks has a perfect image. It is even considered that Starbucks is related to luxury products by the quality of its products and the atypical layout of its “coffee shops” (comfortable, intimate, and warm).

To stand out, the brand relies on its image, maintained at great expense, of

During each establishment, the brand has demonstrated a great capacity to adapt to the country’s culture. In addition, it always chooses places of very high attendance in metropolitan areas to establish itself (example of France where Starbucks has set up in Paris, in the districts of Montparnasse, Odeon, St Michel, etc.). Starbucks’ big challenge lies in the fact that all of its “coffee shops” are owned. The group does not call on external growth and categorically refuses franchise contracts. He wants to remain the master of his development to keep a grip on the management of his staff and his image. Starbucks is very keen to standardize the direction of its stores.

Starbucks Aims To Be A Sustainable Company

This is reflected both in the place it gives to employees in the strategy and the effort made towards humanitarian works.

However, the quality of coffee remains central to Starbucks Coffee policy. It is a real added value that provides social, ecological, and economic guarantees in the various countries in which the brand is established.

Starbucks intervenes throughout the chain: from the harvest of the beans to the marketing of the coffee. It maintains excellent relations with its suppliers. It deploys a strategy of securing the material and even exclusivity. , building lasting relationships. These relationships are significant to Starbucks, which devotes considerable energy to preserving its privileged contacts. These allow it to remain constant in terms of quality and give it the exclusivity of production.

Would you like to know more about Starbucks …? Read More

Tax Optimization: The Practices Of Starbucks And The Netherlands Taken Apart

The European Commission released its official letter to the Netherlands on Friday, November 14, informing the country that it was formally investigating state aid, which it suspects is illegal, for the benefit of the American coffee chain. Starbucks. At the beginning of the autumn, it had engaged in the same exercise with the Apple cases in Ireland and Fiat in Luxembourg.

Rich in 50 pages, this well-argued letter dates from June 11, 2014, but was not disclosed until five months later. The time to give the stakeholders (Starbucks, the Dutch State) to redact data as confidential.

This procedure is usually for the Commission. But it also comes at the right time, that is to say, a week after the “Luxleaks,” which revealed Luxembourg’s more accommodating practices about multinationals.

More Information

For more detailed information, please contact us by sending an email at info @Setupyourdutchcompany.com