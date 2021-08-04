South Sudan’s health officials on Wednesday warned of surging Coronavirus (COVID-19) infections at the community level and urged people to comply with containment measures like wearing of masks and social distancing.

Angelo Goup Thon, manager for the Emergency Operation Center, said the bulk of new cases have been in the capital, Juba.

Mary Denis, director of health education at the Health Ministry, said deaths related to COVID-19 have been recorded outside health centers in significant numbers.

“Many people have been infected, and so many people have died in the communities.

“There is still a lot that needs to be done in terms of awareness to the communities on the dangers of the disease,” she said.

John Rumunu, director-general for Preventive Health Services, said COVID-19 cases are increasing, noting that the recent deaths from the community were identified through mortality surveillance.

“The deaths recorded by the mortality surveillance team indicate that there is ongoing transmission in the community.

“The moving case count is increasing and the positivity rate stands at 2.3 per cent,” he said.

As of Tuesday, South Sudan’s total COVID-19 cases stood at 11,081, with 10,857 recoveries and 120 deaths.

Xinhua

Vanguard News Nigeria