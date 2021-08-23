Soludo's an asset to all, deficit to none — Udeogaranya

Charles Udeogaranya

Former presidential aspirant, Chief Charles Udeogaranya, has described Prof. Charles Soludo, who was recently published as the authentic candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, for the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, as an asset to all and deficit to none.

Speaking in a media chat on Monday, Udeogaranya noted that the former Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, governor if elected as governor of Anambra State, will be a huge asset to Anambra State, Nigeria and even the continent.

He said: “The former CBN governor, Charles Soludo will add huge value to the economic gains of Anambra State business community in numerous ways and any government at the centre would need his economic expertise, and as a partner in progress.”

The former presidential aspirant cited an example of a case of Nigerian importers/exporters, where Anambra business was the highest number of Nigerian importers/exporters.

He said a 40-foot container from China that used to cost about $3,000 dollars have gone as high as $15,000 due to Lagos port congestion, making imported essential commodities out of reach to ordinary Nigerians.

Udeogaranya said it would be one of the first things Soludo’s government will tackle by using his influence and contacts to bring reprieve to Anambra State business community and by extension, better and affordable life to all Nigerians in general.

Udeogaranya appealed to Anambra State electorate not to let this great the opportunity of having a worthy governor slip through the cracks of gossips, and antics of rabble-rousers who do not mean well for Anambra State.

He urged Anambra people “to take seriously this rare opportunity that Soludo candidacy presents and escape the brunt of bad governance.”

