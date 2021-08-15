By Musa Sokoto

Sokoto state traders Association an umbrella of business communities in the state has inaugurated new executives to run the affairs of the Association in the next three years.

The state commissioner for commerce Bashir Gidado Jegawa while inaugurating the traders executive said Sokoto state Government would continue to provide enabling environment for trade and other commercial activities in the state.

Jegawa further advised traders to cooperate and support the state government in it’s bid to reconstruct their shops at the burnt Sokoto Central Market, adding that government would support traders whose shops and wares were burnt during the fire with incentives to start a new life.

He advused the to ensure safety around their shops with installation of fire extinguishers and other fire fighting mechabism to forestall future occurrence of the incidence in and around the market premises.

He said government would provide plots of land free to any manufacturing farm wishing to establish base in Sokoto State, adding that, Goverment would purchase 40 percent share of any manufacturing company establish in the state.

The commissioner warned traders against hoading and adultration of their products to maximize profit.

He charged the new executives to remain resolute and maintained open door policy that in the discharge if their mandate.

Those inaugurated are the State chairman of the Association Alhaji chika Sarkin Gishiri, his deputy Chika Mai Katako and secretary Abubakar Altine Shagari among others.

In his post inaugural remarks , the chairman of the traders Association Chika Sarkin Gishiri thank members of the Association for electing to lead them in the next three years.

He called on them to cooperate and support the new leadership in their effort to move the Association forward, saying that it’s only with their support he abd the new executives would succeed.

Starlin Gishiri however commanded secure state government for providing enabling environment for traders to do business in the state without molestation.