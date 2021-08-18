.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has appealed for patience, understanding and caution from road users, residents and business owners within the CMS Marina Axis as it commenced reconstruction and rehabilitation works on the roads as part of smart city projects.

The Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Central Business Districts, CBD, Mr Olugbenga Oyerinde, made the appeal while supervising the control of traffic by CBD operatives within the Lagos Island which had been experiencing heavy traffic situation occasioned by road rehabilitation activities within the axis,

Oyerinde noted that there was the need to continually appeal to motorists, residents and business owners to exercise caution, patience, obey traffic diversions and traffic rules to mitigate the upsurge of traffic build-up as a result of the road rehabilitation work.

He appealed to motorists to observe speed limits around the construction zones, obey diversion signs and bear the temporary inconvenience that comes with the rehabilitation.

“CBD and other relevant traffic agencies have adequately deployed personnel and resources to be on duty to control traffic and adequate traffic signage’s and diversion notices have been made available to ease the flow of traffic and I want to beg that all road users within the Lagos Island business district should please comply with these simple rules, drive safely, drive slowly especially around diversions,” Oyerinde said.

He continued: “To residents and business owners, who live and do business around here, we want to seek their understanding, definitely traffic has increased, please tolerate us, accept us for this moment. It is difficult to construct a road of this nature without any discomfort.’’

Oyerinde explained that rehabilitation work is ongoing smoothly on various sections of the outer Marina and diversion of traffic from appropriate areas to fast track construction on the important sections have been made.

He noted that due to the rehabilitation work, traffic inward Eko Bridge, Broad Street and connecting inner Marina from Martins Street have been mostly affected.

Oyerinde, therefore, expressed pledged the readiness of CBD operatives with other relevant traffic agencies to manage the situation on a daily basis.

He warned miscreants not to take advantage of the traffic situations to perpetrate evil as security agencies are fully on the ground to prevent any criminality.

While calling on shop owners and traders to desist from displaying their wares on roadsides and streets, he disclosed that CBD operatives will continue to dislodge road and street traders as well as remove any impediments constructed on the road setbacks and drainage alignments.

Vanguard News Nigeria