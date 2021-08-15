Rapidly-rising Afrobeat artiste, Ominighan Jeremiah Friday, popularly known as Slicejay, has made his grit as a force to reckon with in the music Industry with his debut single, “Nana”.

The young artiste says he is inspired by artistes like Don Jazzy, Davido, Fally Ipupa and the likes. Passionate about his talent, the Afrobeat artiste is greatly impacting the entertainment scene.

Slicejay was inspired to release “Nana” by making people happy and impacting the society positively. He believes that one of the best ways to make people happy is through good music. Hence, he ventured into music and started singing at a very young age.

His single “Nana”, is appealing to both the young and old, and is available for streaming on all platforms. Slicejay is from the Ijaw tribe of Ikoro town in Edo State. He can be found on Instagram @slicejay_official.

