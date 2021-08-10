By Demola Akinyemi

An Ilorin Magistrate court, Tuesday, remanded a Sixteen-year-old girl, (name withheld), for allegedly killing her colleague, Fatimon Jako by setting her ablaze.

The deceased was allegedly set ablaze over a minor misunderstanding that ensued between the two of them.

The defendant, who is an apprentice at one Joseph Friday Patent Medicine shop, reportedly sneaked into the room of the deceased while she was asleep, poured petrol on her, then ignite matches to burn her alive.

The deceased was rushed to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital for treatment but was later confirmed dead by doctor as a result of the severe burns she suffered.

The defendant, during the investigation, reportedly confessed to the crime saying she had a minor misunderstanding with the deceased.

She also said that the misunderstanding prompted them to be keeping malice hence she decided to pour petrol on her and burn her.

Prosecutor Inspector Sekunda Olayide, informed the court that the matter is a capital offence and that she cannot be admitted to bail.

Magistrate F. O Olokoyo, only took cognizance of the case while the matter was adjourned to 30th of this month, pending the outcome of advice from the Ministry of Justice.

Vanguard News Nigeria