.

By Chinedu Adonu

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has debunked the purported suspension of its Sit-at-home order in some social media.

According to the statement signed by the Media and publicity secretary of the group, Comr, Emma Powerful, urged the general public to disregard it, saying that “the sit-at-home order which will commence tomorrow is sacrosanct”.

“The attention of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has been drawn to the purported suspension of Monday sit-at-home order issued by the leadership of IPOB has been suspended by some section of the media. We wish to remind every Biafran that the sit-at-home order remains sacrosanct on Monday tomorrow.

“Anybody issuing press statement concerning IPOB sit-at-home order is fake and any statement without sit at home order or any activity of IPOB remain comrade Emma Powerful the media and publicity secretary for IPOB.

“Therefore, every Biafran should disregard every statement that is not from Emma Powerful or DOS and radio Biafra.

“We know the situation of those going exam tomorrow but our demand is for them to release our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and our people must understand that Fulani terrorists and co stopped our people school for three years during the genocidal war in 1967 to 1970 and it did not kill our people and this one day sacrifice for the release of somebody who has sacrificed a lot for our land.

“Anybody who ventures to come out tomorrow Will regrets his or her life. We warn you tomorrow is a total lockdown in every part of Biafra”, He said.

Vanguard News Nigeria