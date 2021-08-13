Many models and online celebrities suffer from mental health, depression, stress, and stigma. Instagram sensation Sister Kristy explains how she handles this mental health issue.

In a recent interview, Sister Kristy acknowledged she has been stigmatized and has faced mental health issues. However, she says that a piece of advice from Jenna Marbles has helped her overcome these stigmas. Kristy recollects being told, “It’s going to be okay, and just let the wind blow you whatever way, and just trust it.” Kristy adds, “I’ve hung on to that advice for a few years now and just kind of gone with my gut on a lot of things, and I’m doing pretty good.” Besides, she says that working out with her trainer and hanging out with her cats and hamster helps boost her mental health.

Modeling is a business where one’s life gets exposed to the public. However, Sister Kristy keeps her dating life private to avoid distraction. Kristy says, “If I’m dating a man, I’ll never post pics with him. That’s a side of me my followers really don’t get to see. Men don’t want to see me with other men! That’s why I never mention much about my dating life.” Kristy also points out that she suffers from the assumption that she is only a ‘hook up’ material. However, she says “I learned that I should never change myself for the person. My job requires me to be sexy and in lingerie, and flirty.”

The 26-year-old Sister Kristy was born in a small town in Canada. Having previously worked as a receptionist, she always had a dream of having a lot of Instagram followers and likes. She became fully incorporated into it after 4 years of doing it for fun and now she is doing it as a business.

The story of Instagram model Sister Kristy makes us clearly understand why mental health is one of the most relevant topics of 2021.