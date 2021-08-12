Crotone’s Simy Nwankwo is set to have his medical at Salernitana in the next few days.

Nwankwo has reportedly agreed to join the newly-promoted side ahead of next season and after finalizing personal terms.

Salernitana will pay Crotone €6million for the service of Nigeria’s 2018 FIFA World Cup forward and he will pen a two-year contract, according to Sky Sport Italia. Should the deal go through, He will become the second Nigerian international to sign for the team this summer, after Joel Obi

The 28-year-old is rumored to be on the wishlist of Spanish side Real Mallorca and Serie A newcomers Venezia.

Simy enjoyed a successful 2020-2021 in the Italian Serie A season with Crotone, scoring 20 league goals in 38 games.

Vanguard News Nigeria