Big Brother Naija Season 6 Housemate, Saga, an engineer, has revealed during his Thursday diary session that he spent a lot of money coming to Big Brother’s House.

When Big Brother asked Saga to clarify his claim, he mentioned that he resigned from his job, his house rent was due and he did photoshoots and clothing.

He said he would like to get the money he spent back before leaving Big Brother’s House at least.

During her time in the Diary Room, 21-year-old Angel said that she would use her winnings in the Big Brother house for “enjoyment and business.”

She speaks further on the business she wants to do — a salon and spa — because she likes looking good.

She also plans to start an organisation for young women who had gone through sexual assault and depression.

And she’s also looking into logistics, start a mental health blog and go to film school in Vancouver.

