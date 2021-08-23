Nigerian entrepreneur, politician, industrialist, and a member of the 9th National Assembly, Hon. Shina Abiola Peller, as well as one of the world’s leading offshore production experts, Subsea Engineer, Oil and gas technocrat, businessman, and Investor Dr. Babajide Ademola Agunbiade, FNSE, will be conferred with the titles of Ayedero of Yoruba Land and Atobaase of Yoruba Land respectively on Saturday 28 August 2021 by His Imperial Majesty, Oba (Dr) Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, Iku Baba Yeye, Alaafin of Oyo, J.P, CFR, L.L. D at his palace at Oyo, in Oyo State.

The chieftaincy titles conferment event is anticipated to be graced and attract well-meaning Nigerians, notable dignitaries, politicians, business partners, friends, and families of recipients of the titles. The evergreen King Sunny Ade will provide music.

According to the Alaafin of Oyo, the title being conferred on Dr. Babajide Agunbiade is that of Atobaase of Yorubaland, which means “the one who is competent enough to be a king.” The title of Ayedero of Yoruba land that is conferred on Hon. Shina Peller is the Ayedero of Yorubaland. This title literarily means the one who brings peace and prosperity to his people. Honourable Shina Peller is ordained to elevate his people and bring peace and prosperity to the world.

Both recipients of the revered chieftaincy titles have distinguished themselves in their respective careers and have brought tremendous honour to the Yoruba land in particular and Nigeria in general.

Engineer Dr. Babajide Ademola Agunbiade, who is to be conferred with Atobase of Yoruba Land, is an Engineer, businessman, and one of the world’s leading offshore production experts with over 20 years of experience in the Oil industry. He is also a Director of Houston-based National Oilwell Varco, the world’s largest oilfield equipment manufacturing company.

Engr. (Dr) Babajide Agunbiade started his Engineering career in Nigeria with Industrial Measurement & Control Limited, Lagos, Nigeria, upon graduation with a combined honors degree in Industrial and Production Engineering from the University of Ibadan in 1996.

He continued his career at General Electric Houston, Texas, where he was Principal Engineer for the $4billion Duke Energy Edwardsport IGCC (Integrated Gasification in Combined Cycle) project that built the first-ever IGCC plant in Edwardsport, Indiana. The gasification process involves converting coal and other carbon-based feedstock with carbon capture and sequestration into syngas used in a combustion turbine to generate electricity.

An accomplished Engineer, Dr. Agunbiade attended the GE Edison Advanced Engineering Development Program (EEDP) in Crotonville, N.Y., and gained a master’s degree in Systems Engineering. He is G.E green and black belt certified and holds a master’s degree in Organizational Management and an MBA from the prestigious American Intercontinental University (AIU) in Houston, Texas, as well as a Ph.D. in Leadership and Business from Higher Place Christian University (HPCU) Atlanta, Georgia, in the United States. Dr. Agunbiade is also a Ph.D. scholar in Environmental policy at Texas Southern University.

Dr. Agunbiade is the Founder/President of the Jide Agunbiade Foundation, with the objectives of empowering the needy with primary healthcare, access to basic education, and community development. The Foundation has donated and completed several projects worldwide, especially in his hometown of Fiditi and all-around Oyo State.

On his part, Hon. Shina Abiola Peller is the son of Alhaja Silifat and Professor Moshood Abiola Peller and would be conferred with the title of Ayedero of Yoruba Land. Hon. Peller grew up in a Muslim home and hails from the ancient town of Iseyin. Hon. Peller studied Chemical Engineering at Ladoke Akintola University, Ogbomosho, Nigeria, graduating in 2002 and obtaining a master’s degree in Business Management from the same University in 2013.

Hon. Peller, a member of the All Progressive Congress (APC), won the primary election for House of Representatives and became a candidate for lseyin/ltesiwaju/ Kajola/lwajowa Federal Constituency on the platform of the APC for the 2019 general election. He won the seat for House of Representatives in his constituency on 23 February 2019 and was duly sworn in as a member of the Nigerian Parliament. Among other things, Hon. Peller is the chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Aquila Group of Companies and Club Quilox based in Lagos and with multiple other investments.

The Oyo Empire was a Yoruba Empire of what is today eastern Benin and western Nigeria, including the Southwest Zone and the western half of the Northcentral zone. The Empire rose through the Yoruba people’s outstanding organizational and administrative skills, wealth gained from trade, and powerful cavalry.

The Oyo Empire was the most politically important state in the entirety of Western Africa from the mid-7th to the late 18th century, holding sway not only over other kingdoms in Yorubaland but also over nearby African states, notably the Fon Kingdom of Dahomey in the modern Republic of Benin to the west. Its territory encompasses a real mix of environments with portions of the rainforest, dry forest, savannah, and mangrove swamp.

Both recipients are a symbolic expression of the talent, ingenuity, and hard work of the Yoruba race.