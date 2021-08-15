By Ayo Onikoyi

Budding Yoruba actress, Omotola Odunsi has declared that her passion is acting and meeting people. She’s a protege of the popular actor, Odunlade Adekola, who according to her, set her on the right path and has since been the wind beneath her wings.

Omotola read Microbiology at Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye and has starred in a lot of movies including Ajanaku, Darkness, Ogo Oluwa, Dagogo, Ariran, Atunshe, Doctor Adunni, Folagbade, President Kuti, Jamal among so many others. The Movie ‘Mrs Bethrod” where she played a sub-lead role earned her an Esteem Awards’ nomination. She speaks with Potpourri on her life and the industry.

Sacrifices

The only sacrifice I made was relocating to Abeokuta in order to pursue a job offer, only for me to meet my boss Odunlade Adekola in the long run. That’s the sacrifice I made because I never liked Abeokuta.

Flaunting sexuality

I love modesty, but sometime last year I almost fell into the act of flaunting my sexuality and I had to adjust because I understood that doing so would not help me, rather it would only attract people who want to take advantage of my sexuality. The sooner we realise that it is only our talents and efforts that would take us far, the better.

Attraction to the opposite sex

Good looks, good smell and good sense of humour attract me to the opposite sex.Though it’s not a bad thing, I have never made the first move before, but i believe that if you have feelings for the opposite sex, it won’t kill or hurt you to let it out.

Love and money

Love works for me, because I love love a lot. I’m a genuine and crazy lover, but if money comes first, who am I to reject it? I just go with the flow.

Ending a relationship?

I would end a relationship at the point where all the signs of rejection from my partner are obvious. If I have tried my best to work it out, yet no change, then I’ll have to end it. Also, when violence is the order of the day, then there’s no point. I hate violence, so we’ll have to go our separate ways to make peace reign.

Sex

I tell people that sex is under-rated in this part of the world. I’m loyal when it comes to sex, because I believe sex is sacred. As a lady, if you want to grow, especially in our industry, you should see sex as sacred. Don’t get me wrong, I’m not saying you can’t enjoy yourself or have sex, but there should be time for it and it should be with the right person, because it is sacred.

Social media

To be honest, social media has influenced my growth because it gave me a platform to showcase my craft and talents. I got most of my jobs through social media. I won’t underestimate the impact of social media on my job. One of the highlights is having legends who I look up to sending me messages to appreciate and encourage me. It is a thing of joy and I’m p grateful for that.

Mission

My mission as an actress is to be a game-changer, for people to know me for my craft, as I work towards changing the narrative. I just want to make good movies that are different from the norm

