By Steve Oko

Senator Theodore Orj representing Abia Central; and Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, respectively, have expressed sadness over the deaths of the former First Lady Lady Victoria Aguiyi-Ironsi; and the wife of the late Premier of the defunct Eastern region, Mrs. Adanma Okpara.

Mrs Aguiyi-Ironsi, 98; and Mrs. Okpara, 97 who died at 24 hour intervals hailed from Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State.

Senator Orji who was the immediate-past Governor of the state, said Abia had lost great assets by the demise of the two heroines.

Ohuabunwa on his own described their deaths as “double loss for Abia State”.

Senator Orji in a press release by his Media and Legislative aide, Mr. Eddy Onuzurike, condoled with members of the deceased families and Abia State in general.

It read in part: The exits of our exceptional matriarchs, ladies Victoria Aguiyi Ironsi and Adanma Okpara were huge loss to our dear state.

“Death, the end of Man’s journey on earth struck in Abia Central Senatorial District snuffing life out of two exceptional and most celebrated matriarchs, former first ladies of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Eastern Region comprising the Southeast and South of today, Ladies Victoria Aguiyi Ironsiand Adanma Okpara.

“These Ladies experienced the darkest segment of our history as General Johnson Umunnakwe Aguiyi Ironsi was brutally assassinated in a counter coup in 1966, while Dr M I Okpara, Premier of Eastern Region went on exile at the Demise of Biafra.

“Victoria and Adanma, in a fatal coincidence are no more today having gone the way of all mortals. They highly exemplified the biblical virtuous woman and brought to the fore the dictum that marriage is for better and for worse.

“By their exits, Umuahia North LGA, Abia in general and as a matter of fact, the entire Nation, have been robbed of mother-figures whose lifestyles, stoicism and amiability will be greatly missed for a long time to come.

“These Grand Ladies, epitomes of rare motherhood departed at the same time and same age having achieved so much, keeping their families and communities intact.

“It could be rightly argued that what their spouses lost in age were added to theirs as compensation for loyalty and uncommon diligence. Spectacularly they were a few years shy of one hundred!”

“I urge their families, the State and the Federal Governments to assist in keeping their legacies alive as to immortalize them while at the same time, serving as veritable guides for the future generations, especially in these decadent days when missiles are guided and men misguided.”

Ohuabunwa said that although both nonagenarians departed at a ripe old age, their demise at less than 24 hour intervals was too heavy for Abia to bear considering their inestimable contributions and roles as stabilising forces to their husbands.

He noted that Lady Aguiyi Ironsi was able to cope with the vacuum created by the tragic assassination of her husband, standing firm as a pilar of support to her family and society at large.

Ohuabunwa described her as an Amazon and courageous heroine who refused to succumb to trauma of life challenges, but bravely pushed on to a good finishing.

Senator Ohuabunwa also extolled the great virtues of Mrs. Adanma Okpara for her supportive roles in the legendary achievements of his husband as the Premier of former Eastern region.

Ohuabunwa noted that the late Okpara’s wife and her husband would continue to be remembered by posterity for the monumental records of the husband’s administration especially the agricultural Revolution and infrastructural transformation that characterised the era.

Both senators prayed God to grant both families the fortitude to bear the pains of their departure as well as the grace to fit into their big shoes.

They also prayed God to grant the souls of the departed eternal repose in heaven.

