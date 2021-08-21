By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

An indigenous information, communication and technology company, SellBeta has launched e-commerce platform with latest features.

A statement released by the company’s chief Executive officer Emeafu Elvis Chibuzor, said the e-commerce platform comes with added security which ensures that transactions maintain optimum security.

According to him, “The e-commerce platform is designed to sell a wide variety of products. The business structure will make provision for business to business (B2B), business to consumer (B2C), and consumer to consumer operations (C2C).”

The statement read in parts: “Sellbeta.com is a Nigerian local online mall, that will

serve both local and international stores. Our goal is to become the engine of e-commerce and trade in Nigeria.

“We will serve a retail customer base that will continue to grow exponentially, offering products that span various categories including Phones, Computers, Men Fashion, Women Fashion, Home Appliances, Books, healthcare, Baby Products, Toys, personal care, Electronics and much more.

“Our edge over the existing competition includes; lowest price guarantee, 7-day free return policy, dedicated

customer service support, and many other strategic initiatives that would be developed as the need arises.

“As we continue to expand the mall, our scope of offerings will increase in variety, simplicity, and convenience. We will

always be highly customer-centric and be committed to finding innovative ways of improving our customers’ shopping experiences

with us. We would pay as much attention as possible to feedback from various sources.”

The statement further said,” The upscaling of its former website to a full e-commerce platform is to provide a reliable alternative to the shopping populace, the statement concludes.”