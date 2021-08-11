By Onozure Dania, LAGOS

A 35-year-old security guard Ponven Changinin, who allegedly stole items worth N5 million, was arraigned before an Igbosere Magistrate Court sitting at Tinubu Lagos Island, on Wednesday.

Changinin, whose residential address was not given, is facing a count charge of stealing preferred against him by the Police.

The prosecutor, Inspector Ajaga Agbako, told the court that the defendant committed the offence, while he was an employee of Cool Plus, Ltd.

He said that the incident occurred on August 2 at about 6 p.m., at plot 23, Theophilus Oji Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

Agbako said the items that the defendant stole are seven outdoor units of air conditioners, two Imani-Folds, one cooling tower pump and two water pumps.

The prosecutor said the total value of all the items stolen by the defendant is N5 million, property of Cool Plus, Ltd, company.

According to him, the offence committed is punishable under Section 287 of the criminal law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the offence against him.

The magistrate, Mr. T. O. Balogun, granted him bail in the sum of N250,000, with two sureties in like.

He said that the sureties must be gainfully employed, show evidence of three years tax payment to the Lagos State government and have their addresses verified.

The case was adjourned till August 30, form mention.

Vanguard News Nigeria