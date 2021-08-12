Uche Secondus

By Dirisu Yakubu

National chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus has called on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to apply the stiffest penalty against Indonesia over the humiliating treatment of a Nigerian diplomat by Indonesian security officials recently.

Secondus who expressed deep discontent on the matter, charged the Nigerian government to waste no time in registering her dismay over the issue.

In a statement signed by his media adviser, Ike Abonyi, Secondus said no Nigerian should receive dehumanizing treatment, more so to a diplomat who enjoys some privileges while on duty to any country.

He called for every reasonable step to be taken including recalling the Nigeria Ambassador to Indonesia and/or the expulsion of their ambassador here if adequate remorse and commensurate punishment is not meted out to those Indonesian officials.

Prince Secondus expressed sadness that under the reign of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Nigeria has been debased and her nationals flagrantly insulted and humiliated abroad.

“This needless insults on Nigerians must stop. I know that APC misrule has helped to aggravate this unfortunate development, but we must protect our humanity in the comity of nations.

A Nigerian diplomat identified simply as Ibrahim was reportedly assaulted by Indonesian immigration officials recently, even as Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama said recently that the country’s ambassador to Nigeria has apologized to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

