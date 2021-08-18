By Ibrahim Wuyo Kaduna

To allow Junior Secondary School (JSS3) students to write their National Examination Council Basic Education Certificate Examination (NECO BECE), the Kaduna State Government has allowed secondary schools in the state to reopen.

The State’s Commissioner for Education, Alhaji Shehu Usman Mohammed, announced the reopening in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement read: “The Kaduna State Ministry of Education has approved the resumption of JSS III students who are scheduled to write the 2021 National Examination Council Basic Education Certificate Examination (NECO BECE).

“The exams will be conducted from Monday, 23rd August 2021 to Monday, 6th September 2021.

“Secondary schools are hereby directed to resume operations ONLY for JSS III students with effect from Wednesday 18th August 2021 and to inform the students to appear in mufti.”

“Schools are expected to strictly comply with the above directives.”

Kaduna State government had on the advice of the security agencies, suspended the resumption of schools indefinitely due to security reasons.