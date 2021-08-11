By Obas Esiedesa

The Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC, on Wednesday disclosed that it has begun the implementation of the African Development Bank, AfDB, funded risk-based supervision framework and capacity building project.

The commission in a statement explained that the project will be funded from the AfDB Group administered/Capital Markets Development Trust Fund.

According to the commission, the principal objectives of the project “are to provide technical assistance and capacity building on selected areas of the Commission’s operations, support implementation of risk-based supervision framework, improve the securities markets regulatory environment and broadening of market instruments that will help deepen the capital markets in Nigeria and strengthen the Commission’s supervisory tools as well as its capacity to achieve its mandate of investor protection and minimising systemic risk.

“For the project, the mode of procurement to be adopted is Quality and Cost Based, QCBS, and the risk-based supervision framework implementation component would involve the development of best practice risk based supervision inspection manuals, tools and guidelines for the market.

“The envisaged activities also include capacity building on prudential risk-based supervision approach including the development or update of relevant risk matrices and models for data analysis and interpretation as well as expansion of existing AML/CFT matrix.

“Capacity building in risk-based supervision will focus on enhancing SEC’s approach in carrying out its monitoring and supervisory role over all capital market operators namely fund/investment managers, conventional & commodity exchanges, stockbrokers, issuing houses (investment banks) etc”.

AfDB had in March this year signed a $400,000 grant agreement with SEC to strengthen securities market regulation and broaden market instruments.

The fund, according to the agreement, will go towards risk-based supervision framework, regulation of derivatives and green bonds, and build capacity for green finance.

Vanguard News Nigeria