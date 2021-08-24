By Gabriel Olawale

Seagreen Pharmaceutical Nigeria Limited has donated drugs worth N500,000 among other items to the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority LASTMA.

Presenting the items to the General Manager of the Agency, Jide Oduyoye, the General Manager, Seagreen Pharmaceutical Nigeria Limited, Dr. Ikenna Enwelunta said the gesture was part of the company’s corporate social responsibility.

Enwelunta, who said it took the action because of the risk LASTMA officials were exposed to in road traffic management, described the donation as a worthy humanitarian cause.

According to him, it chose LASTMA because of their activities and contributions to the state.

“There is no doubt their contribution is felt in the society, especially in the transport sector in a state like Lagos, with our intimidating population. If one could observe these people in the sun and in the rain, standing from morning to night in their quest to ensure there is a free flow of traffic, one will have no option than to agree that they should be motivated and encouraged, hence our reason for coming here today, so as to reach them, partner with them and find a way of making their work easier and smoother”, he said.

For the Head, Sales, and Marketing, Seagreen Pharmaceutical Limited, Mr. Adelodun Adeniyi Wasiu, disclosed that as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR), Seagreen is committed to enhancing health and wellness status of the Nigerian society.

In his response, the General Manager, LASTMA, Jide Oduyoye who was represented by Mr. Salami Abiodun, Director of Admin and Human Resources said the global health crisis requires partnership and participation of all.

“As LASTMA officials, we are prone to contracting diseases of any nature because of our day-to-day activities, which necessitates interacting with the citizens physically, either through hand sake, breathing, mingling, and others.

Vanguard News Nigeria